Shooting Investigated Outside Miami Gardens Home After Possible Kidnapping

Police are investigating a late night shooting that took place Tuesday outside a Miami Gardens that may have started after a kidnapping.

Miami Gardens Police arrived at the scene located in the 17900 block of Northwest 43rd Court before 11:30 p.m. after reports of a possible home invasion in the area.

A woman who says she owns the home told NBC 6 that a man who rents a room was allegedly kidnapped in Plantation and brought to the home for money he had reportedly been showing on social media.

The homeowner said a struggle for a gun took place and shots were fired with the man allegedly kidnapped pulling the trigger.

Police have not confirmed any details at this time or if anyone was injured.

