Shooting Involving Officer Investigated in North Miami Beach

An officer-involved shooting was under investigation in North Miami Beach Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in the area of Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

@myNMBPolice Is currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting. Media staging area will be on the SW corner of NE 172st/ Biscayne Bd. PIO will be enrt. No further info at this time. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 10, 2021

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene and the area closed off with police tape.

Aventura Police said all southbound traffic from 186th Street and Biscayne Boulevard was being re-routed until further notice.

#AventuraPolice ***TRAFFIC ALERT*** N. Miami Beach PD is working an incident at 172 & Biscayne Blvd. All Southbound traffic from 186 & Biscayne Blvd is being re-routed until further notice. Please use alternate routes if needed. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/FmdMiF4j66 — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) June 10, 2021

