Shooting leaves one dead and another in the hospital in West Palm Beach

Officers were called to the 2200 Block of Belvedere Road and found evidence of a shooting involving two males.

By Nicolás García

Palm Beach Sheriff’s office and the West Palm Beach police responded to call at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday morning over possible shots fired at the 2200 Block of Belvedere Road.

According to the report, police found evidence of a shooting, but no victims were on scene.

A short time later, deputies and officers learned that two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to local hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries a moments after arriving, according to authorities.

The other male was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating this shooting as a homicide. 

There is still no information on the possible suspect.

More on this story to follow.

