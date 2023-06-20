Shooting victim hospitalized after driving himself to Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Police are investigating after a man who had been shot drove himself Tuesday to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department station.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows yellow tape surrounding a silver SUV parked in front of the police headquarters on 1300 West Broward Boulevard. A bullet hole can be seen on the driver's side door.

#FLPD The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and anyone with information should contact us immediately. — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) June 20, 2023

Officers immediately made contact with the gunshot victim until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The circumstances around the shooting were under investigation. It's unclear where it actually happened, but about five minutes away from police headquarters — on Northwest 17th Avenue and Northeast 3rd Court — flyers from the police department were seen in the neighborhood about a shooting that happened at around 3 p.m.

The SUV at the scene had a logo printed on it for a company called Myle, which offers non-emergency medical transportation for patients.

Officials have not released the victim's identity.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.