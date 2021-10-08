Shower, Storm Chances Ramp Up Starting Friday Across South Florida

The wet weather is making its return across South Florida starting Friday ahead of what looks to be an extremely wet weekend across parts of the area.

Look for yet another warm, humid and almost summer-like day on Friday. Highs will hit the upper 80s, but feels like temperatures will once again attempt to eclipse 100 degrees.

Look for a spotty morning shower followed by an inland afternoon storm. Boat and beach conditions look pretty good.

Rain chances go way up this weekend as a front settles in just north of us. The rainiest day looks to be Saturday at this point.

Highs will take a little dip as the extra clouds and rain do their thing. Look for highs to top out in the mid-80s. Rain chances dip further early next week.