first alert weather

Showers and Storms in Parts of South Florida Wednesday

Close to half of the area will see some action starting as early as noon

NBC Universal, Inc.

More of the same South Florida. Outside of a few early showers and storms across the Keys, most of your Wednesday morning will be rain free.

High humidity and sunshine will lead to afternoon showers and storms in parts of South Florida Wednesday.

Local

coronavirus testing 12 hours ago

With Surge in Demand, Many South Floridians Are Waiting Longer For COVID Test Results

Florida 6 hours ago

Trump ‘Flexible' on Size of Republican Convention in Jacksonville as Lawmakers Shy Away

Close to half of the area will see some action starting as early as noon.

It will be a warm afternoon as highs hit the mid-90s. Miami's current record stands at 94, 98 for Fort Lauderdale.

Rain chances go on a bit of a roller-coaster ride from here, down to 30% for Thursday then back up to 50% for Friday.
A little less than half of us, about 40%, will see scattered storms this weekend. Highs will again be locked into the low-mid-90s.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherSouth FloridaWeatherforecast
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us