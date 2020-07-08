More of the same South Florida. Outside of a few early showers and storms across the Keys, most of your Wednesday morning will be rain free.

High humidity and sunshine will lead to afternoon showers and storms in parts of South Florida Wednesday.

Close to half of the area will see some action starting as early as noon.

It will be a warm afternoon as highs hit the mid-90s. Miami's current record stands at 94, 98 for Fort Lauderdale.

Rain chances go on a bit of a roller-coaster ride from here, down to 30% for Thursday then back up to 50% for Friday.

A little less than half of us, about 40%, will see scattered storms this weekend. Highs will again be locked into the low-mid-90s.