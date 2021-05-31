Showers, Storms Across South Florida Monday Ahead of Wet Work Week

Those planning on events across South Florida to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday may want to have a back-up plan indoors with shower and storm chances staying high Monday and throughout the work week.

It's feeling a lot like rainy season out there as scattered showers and storms arrive early Monday afternoon. Most of the action should be to our west a little later, making the beach a good option.

Boating could be a good play a little later in the day, too. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

The forecast looks quite similar for the rest of the week and into this upcoming weekend. Highs will be in a tight range, around 86-87 degrees.

Rain chances will be about 50-60% for each day through the rest of the work week.