Silent march on South Beach to mourn lives lost in Gaza

Their message was loud and clear, without having to say a word.

A coalition of Palestinian, Jewish, Muslim and student organizations marched up Ocean Drive Saturday to honor and mourn the thousands of people killed in Gaza, including children.

They held signs and pictured of the children who’ve lost their lives.

"They each have so much to live for,” Glory Jones said.

"The children need to be recognized and honored,” Ken Barnes said.

The demonstration and march was a little different than ones in the past. Outside of the banging of a drum, Saturday’s was a silent march.

"It's more quiet because it's in mourning,” Jones said.

The group was escorted by Miami Beach Police from 14th Street to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Ocean Park. The demonstration was peaceful, with just a couple of counter protestors in the crowd.

"They're not productive people, they're just victims they're victims,” one counter protestor said.

While the group didn't say much, they hope their actions speak for them.

"Anytime a life is lost it's a true tragedy especially someone as young as a child,” Jones said.

There have been no reported arrests at this time.