Silver Alert Issued for Miami-Dade Man Missing Since Monday

80-year-old Leonard Johnson left his home in the 13000 block of Northwest 18th Avenue around 6 p.m. and has not been seen since

By NBC 6

Miami-Dade Police Department

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man who has not been seen since leaving his home Monday evening.

80-year-old Leonard Johnson left his home in the 13000 block of Northwest 18th Avenue around 6 p.m. in his vehicle - a 1997 black Dodge Ram with Florida license plate EYG D80 - and has not been seen since.

Johnson is 5’7” tall and weighs 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and black slippers. He may be in need of medical services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

