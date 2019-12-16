Cocoa Beach

‘Skydiving Santa’ Hospitalized after Hard Landing on Beach

Organizers of the Skydiving Santas event in Cocoa Beach on Saturday said the woman was conscious and breathing when she was airlifted by helicopter

Without reindeer or a sleigh, a skydiving Santa in Florida made a hard landing on the beach and had to be taken to a hospital.

Organizers of the Skydiving Santas event in Cocoa Beach on Saturday said the woman was conscious and breathing when she was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital. She wasn't identified and her condition wasn't known.

Orlando television station WESH reports that almost 100 skydivers dressed in Santa's red suit and white beard took part in the event on Florida's Space Coast. It was the third year that the professional and skilled amateur skydivers have participated in the pre-Christmas gathering.

