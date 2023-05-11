‘Slap in the Face': South Florida Residents Protest New Immigration Law

On Thursday, immigration activists in South Florida met in front of the Freedom Tower to protest Senate Bill 1718.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law Wednesday, calling it the "strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country."

Parts of the law don't go into effect until July 1, 2023, but Miami leaders say undocumented immigrants and their families are already feeling fearful — some, choosing to stay home.

"People saying I don’t want to go out to the streets. I don’t want to go where there is a group of people because I'm afraid they are going to be detained," said Miami Pastor Carlos Carbajal. "Even if the law doesn’t declare that specifically, people are scared and confused."

Undocumented immigrants and their families are skipping church and work. Workers' rights activists say construction, hospitality, and farm workers are some of the areas reporting staff not making it to work.

Governor Ron DeSantis's immigration law breakdown.

The new law requires any hospital that accepts Medicaid to ask patients whether they are United States citizens.

"It’s a violation of privacy," said Adelys Ferro, Executive Director of Venezuelan American Caucus. "Someone that goes to the hospital has all their data be given to the legislature. Where is our constitutional right to privacy? We are human beings."

People could be charged with felonies if caught transporting five or more undocumented immigrants or a minor.

“The Biden Border Crisis has wreaked havoc across the United States and has put Americans in danger,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Employers will be required to use E-Verify to check employment eligibility. If not, businesses will be fined.

"They criticize and they call the dictatorships in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua but what are they doing with the people that are actually fleeing those countries?" added Ferro.

Students with dreams of practicing law will also be impacted. Starting in 2028, Florida will not allow undocumented immigrants to receive a law license.

"I honestly don’t see how that makes sense. If you are someone who wants to practice law it means you want to abide by what this country gives you," said Nery Lopez, Florida International University alumna.