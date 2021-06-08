Florida

Small Plane Crash Lands in Florida Everglades in Collier County

Footage showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter helping two people at the scene

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane made a crash landing in the Florida Everglades in Collier County Tuesday morning, officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the single-engine Piper PA-32 made a forced landing on a highway in the Everglades about 20 miles north of Ochopee just before 10 a.m.

Two people were on board but officials didn't say what their injuries were.

Footage showed a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter helping two people from the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

