Small plane crashes in Redland area of Miami-Dade County: FAA

A small plane went down in the Redland area of Miami-Dade County on Saturday evening, according to the FAA.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near SW 248th Street and 217th Avenue, where they found a single-engine Cessna 172 that crashed.

At least two passengers were on board and made it out of the plane, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.