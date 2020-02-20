Daytona Beach

Small Plane Has Fiery Landing at Florida Airport

A small plane had a rough and fiery landing at a Florida airport Thursday afternoon.

The plane was seen on video skidding across the runway on its belly as flames shot out from underneath before coming to a complete stop.

The small, non-commercial plane landed without landing gear at Daytona Beach International Airport just after noon, according to WESH.

Officials said there were no reported injuries and flights were cancelled until further notice.

Crews were seen working to remove the damaged plane and inspect the runway before the airport reopens.

