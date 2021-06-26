Smoke and Fire Hinders Search for Survivors at Surfside Condo Collapse as Death Toll Remains at 4

Rescuers are being hampered by smoke and fire as they comb through the wreckage of the collapsed Surfside condominium in an increasingly desperate search for survivors as nearly 160 people remained unaccounted for and the death toll stood at four.

A smoldering fire, deep within the debris of the building, is creating smoke and air quality issues making it even more difficult for search and rescue teams to locate possible survivors.

“We are facing incredible difficulties with this fire,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday. The mayor said rescuers were using infrared technology to try to locate the source of the fire but that smoke is the biggest barrier.

Heavy machinery was brought to the site Friday to help with the search and removal of debris. Two heavy cranes began removing debris from the pile using large claws, creating a din of crashing glass and metal as they picked up material and dumped it to the side.

Levine Cava said rescuers were at “extreme risk” going through the rubble.

"At the same time, we want to know, everyone wants to know what is the cause, what has happened here and of course we are going to conduct a full and thorough investigation, " Levine Cava said.

The mayor said she was ordering an immediate audit of all of county buildings built at the 40-year point and beyond to be conducted by the county department of regulatory and economic resources.

The mayor of the town of Surfside said Saturday that he is considering temporarily evacuating residents from the Champlain Towers North building, the building adjacent to the tower that collapsed, in order to give engineers time to check the safety of its structure.

Mayor Charles Burkett said an evacuation would be “out of an abundance of caution,” to ensure the safety of the structure.

At a Saturday news conference, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said firefighters are continuing to evaluate options and modifying efforts in an attempt to reach survivors.

"As we are moving debris, and as the smoke is increasing, we still haven't come across any sign of life," Cominsky said. " But it's a very difficult situation and we continue to modify and adjust where we need to hopefully save some lives," he said.

"Debris is falling on them as they do their work. We have structural engineers on site to ensure that they will not be injured, but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk on the site every day,” Levine Cava said Friday.

Video of the collapse showed the center of the building appearing to tumble down first and a section nearest to the ocean teetering and coming down seconds later, as a huge dust cloud swallowed the neighborhood.

About half the building’s roughly 130 units were affected, and rescuers pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage in the first hours after the collapse.