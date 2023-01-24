Miami-Dade County

Soccer Player Arrested After Video Shows Him Attacking Referee in Kendall: Police

Nelson Aviles-Rolon, 33, was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of battery, Miami-Dade Police officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A soccer player whose attack on a referee in Kendall was caught on camera earlier this month has been arrested, police said.

The incident happened back on Jan. 8 at Kendall Soccer Park on Southwest 127th Avenue.

Nelson Aviles-Rolon
Miami-Dade Corrections
Nelson Aviles-Rolon
The referee, 44-year-old Yerly Briceno was officiating several soccer games and had just finished a match when he was approached by one of the players.

A verbal dispute ensued before Briceno was punched in the face, knocking him to the ground.

While he was on the ground, he was kicked by Aviles-Rolon, police said.

Video from Only in Dade showed a player, apparently Aviles-Rolon, taking a swing at another referee before kicking Briceno as others on the field try to get control of the situation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, and Briceno was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Aviles-Rolon left the scene, but was later identified and arrested. He was booked into jail and given a $11,500 bond, and attorney information wasn't available.

