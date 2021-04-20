Soggy Tuesday Morning Across South Florida Gives Way to Drier, Warm Afternoon

While you will likely need that umbrella when leaving for work Tuesday morning across South Florida, you may not finding yourself using it by the time the afternoon arrives.

After a slew of flood advisories, including a severe thunderstorm warning and even a flash flood warning early Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms will be more of the scattered variety for the afternoon.

We will remain warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Look for scattered showers and storms again by the night with the best chances for rain coming on Wednesday.

Slightly cooler and drier air will filter in for Thursday and Friday with morning temperatures near 70 and afternoon highs in the reasonable mid-80s range.

Look for warmer weather this weekend but we remain dry from Thursday right through Sunday.