Some Evictions in Miami-Dade Will Resume, Mayor Says

Evictions filed before mid-March will be allowed to resume in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Friday.

"Gimenez has directed Miami-Dade Police to resume enforcement of writs of possession in all cases filed on or before March 12, 2020," an emergency order reads.

"The limited resumption of evictions will be subject to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agency Order, which provides federal eviction relief until December 31, 2020, to eligible persons."

After careful review, I've directed the Miami-Dade Police Department to resume evictions in limited cases throughout Miami-Dade County. I wanted to make sure the process is fair to both tenants and landlords. Read here for more details: https://t.co/Iy6wL3al2r pic.twitter.com/2RzwspgdQH — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) November 13, 2020

In August, Gov. Ron DeSantis had extended a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state for another month through Oct. 1.