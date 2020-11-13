Miami-Dade County

Some Evictions in Miami-Dade Will Resume, Mayor Says

By NBC 6

Getty

Evictions filed before mid-March will be allowed to resume in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Friday.

"Gimenez has directed Miami-Dade Police to resume enforcement of writs of possession in all cases filed on or before March 12, 2020," an emergency order reads.

"The limited resumption of evictions will be subject to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agency Order, which provides federal eviction relief until December 31, 2020, to eligible persons."

In August, Gov. Ron DeSantis had extended a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state for another month through Oct. 1.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countycoronavirus pandemicevictions
