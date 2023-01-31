Some Florida LGBTQ+ Families Considering Leaving State Over ‘Don't Say Gay' Law: Survey

Some families in Florida are considering leaving the state over recent legislation passed in the legislature dubbed by critics as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a survey from the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute shows 88 percent of parents are concerned about the impacts of the law with nearly a fifth of people surveyed, 20 percent, taking steps to move out of the state.

"We work with a lot of LGBTQ families, and we know they are terrified about what is going on in the state and they are considering leaving," said Michael Riordan with the Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center in Lake Worth Beach. "The fact that there's enough concern from organizations and groups to actually ask LGBTQ families this question shows you all you need to know about what this law is and the impact it's having on Florida."

The law, which was passed last year, bans classroom instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community called the law discriminatory and say they are considering a move from Florida, with around 56 percent of the 113 LGBTQ+ parents surveyed saying they have at least thought about it.

"My family consists of same-sex partners, so I have my own concerns as a parent for my children, having two moms and being in a classroom where, if that was spoken out loud, how would the teacher receive it?" said Cassandra Oetinger-Kenski, a Palm Beach County third grade teacher.