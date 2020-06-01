‘Something Was Going to Happen’: Curfew Remains in South Florida After Weekend Protest Violence

For the second straight night, streets across South Florida were mostly quiet in the overnight hours amid a curfew placed following violent confrontations between police officers and those protesting the death of George Floyd last month in the state of Minnesota.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard late Sunday afternoon in response to the weekend's protests, according to the governor's spokesperson on Twitter. Officials say there are 150 guardsmen in Miramar who will be used to support law enforcement. There are also 100 guardsmen in Tampa and 150 in Camp Blanding.

Shattered shop windows and destroyed police cars in parts of South Florida signaled the aftermath of a tumultuous night of protests early Sunday morning, while peaceful protests in the early evening hours turned chaotic as the hours came closer to a 9 p.m. curfew in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties that don't expire until 6 a.m. each morning.

Hundreds gathered outside the American Airlines Arena before marching down to the federal corrections facility.

Protestors cheered on inmates - who could be heard banging on their windows - before taking a seat in front of the facility.

The group eventually made their way to I-95, where all westbound lanes were blocked by the protestors. Police eventually closed the MacArthur Causeway in both westbound and eastbound directions.

In the evening, crowds began to disperse, before a group was seen smashing windows at a CVS near Biscayne Boulevard.

What began as a peaceful protest in Fort Lauderdale Sunday afternoon, slowly morphed into a tense face off between police and demonstrators, causing Broward County to issue a state of emergency.

In Fort Lauderdale, a peaceful protest began at Huzienga Park before tensions escalated. Police began firing tear gas into the crowd, while protestors were also seen throwing objects at authorities.

The chaos carried over to Las Olas Boulevard where windows at several businesses were smashed by demonstrators.

The turmoil caused Fort Lauderdale officials to issue a state of emergency and a 9 p.m. curfew for the city that would be in effect for the next three days.

The mayor of Fort Lauderdale held a press conference Sunday to address concerns after George Floyd protests.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the chain of events that caused the face off between police and protestors was instigated by "agitators" uninvolved with the original protest.

"They knew something was gonna happen. They knew it cause they were going to provoke it," Trantalis said.

However, video has circulated of a Fort Lauderdale officer shoving a protestor moments before tensions escalated.

In the video, the officer is seen yelling and approaching protestors, ordering them to stay away from officers. The demonstrators then surround the officer and kneel with their hands up, before the officer shoves a kneeling woman to the ground.

Trantalis said the officer in the video was suspended, and a full investigation will be conducted.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that beaches in the county would not reopen as planned Sunday, adding the delay would continue until the curfew was lifted. Other cities, including Miami Beach and Key Biscayne, announced their reopenings would be delayed as well.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina held a press conference with community leaders to address the first night's chaos.

"If you see someone breaking the law, separate yourself from that person," Colina said. "Because if you don't, you are culpable."

Colina added that, of the 57 people that were arrested Saturday night, 13 were Miami residents. The others, he says, came from Minnesota, New York and Georgia. However, Miami-Dade Corrections officials confirmed 30 of the 57 people arrested were from Miami-Dade County. Another eleven lived within Broward and Palm Beach County.