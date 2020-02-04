Miami Beach

South Beach Restaurant Evacuated After Kitchen Fire

Fire Rescue crews say the fire broke out inside the kitchen of the Fogo De Chao steakhouse located at 836 1st Street around 8 p.m.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A restaurant on Miami Beach could remain closed after customers were forced to evacuate following a fire that broke out Monday night.

Fire Rescue crews say the fire broke out inside the kitchen of the Fogo De Chao steakhouse located at 836 1st Street around 8 p.m., forcing a mass evacuation of everyone inside.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and everyone escaped without injuries.

Local

News You Should Know 17 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Animal Protections Gain Legislative Support, Iowa Caucus Chaos

Palm Beach County 42 mins ago

Elementary School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Shoving Student’s Head Into Wall

The restaurant remained closed for the rest of the night and officials have not said when it will reopen. Investigators have not released additional details on what started the fire.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us