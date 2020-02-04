South Beach Restaurant Evacuated After Kitchen Fire

A restaurant on Miami Beach could remain closed after customers were forced to evacuate following a fire that broke out Monday night.

Fire Rescue crews say the fire broke out inside the kitchen of the Fogo De Chao steakhouse located at 836 1st Street around 8 p.m., forcing a mass evacuation of everyone inside.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and everyone escaped without injuries.

The restaurant remained closed for the rest of the night and officials have not said when it will reopen. Investigators have not released additional details on what started the fire.