South Florida Airports Brace for Busy Holiday Season

Sunday marks the beginning of one of the busiest travel days of the year, as South Florida airports are bustling with travelers trying to make their holiday destinations.

Miami International Airport predicts they will see 137,000 people travel in and out of the airport on Sunday alone. That's nearly the entire population of the City of Miramar.

However, travelers did not seem so stressed.

"It's like car pooling," Taylor Schwartz says. She is a Junior at the University of Miami.

Schwartz, along with her group of friends from Philidelphia, says the ride back to Miami was smoother than normal.

And, the Transportation Security Administration was able to confirm that - despite screening more than 70,000 people today.

The average number of people screened by TSA in a single day is around 60,000.

According to FlightAware, so far two flights have been cancelled at MIA, while nasty weather in the northeast is causing some delays.

Airport officials remind travelers to arrive two hours before take off for domestic flights.