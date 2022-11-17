South Florida Airports Ranked Among the Worst on WSJ's 2022 List

Of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports, flying to and from South Florida may not be the best experience, according to a list released by The Wall Street Journal.

WSJ released its anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list — and some of the rankings might surprise you.

While San Francisco International Airport topped this year’s ranking of the 20 largest airports, South Florida's airports landed on the opposite end of the list.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport landed in the 18 spot on the list and Miami International Airport came in at 17, only beating New York's JFK (19) and Newark's (20).

Meanwhile, Orlando International Airport snagged the 14th spot on the list.

The annual report card ranked the nation's largest airports on numerous factors including on-time performance, TSA wait times, customer satisfaction, ticket prices, and more.

Here’s a look at how the nation’s largest airports ranked on the WSJ's list of best and worst airports.

San Francisco International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Los Angeles International Airport George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport McCarran International Airport Charlotte Douglas International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Click here to see the WSJ’s complete list of “Best and Worst Airports of 2022" and more on why they landed in each spot.