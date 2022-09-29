first alert weahter

South Florida Begins to Dry Out Thursday After Ian's Impacts

Conditions have improved dramatically across South Florida with only a few showers and storms in the forecast Thursday

Portions of South Florida will feel a lot drier Thursday after days of rainfall associated with what is now Tropical Storm Ian.

Conditions have improved dramatically across South Florida with only a few showers and storms in the forecast Thursday.

It’ll still be a bit gusty as winds may get above 30 miles per hour at times after lunch. Highs will top out around 90 degrees.

Rain chances will be on the order of about 10-20 percent this weekend with highs at or slightly above 90.

