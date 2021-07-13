South Florida Boaters Gather Supplies, Hoping to Deliver Them to Cuba Amid Protests

Nearly 100 people gathered Monday night in Miami-Dade County to bring supplies they hope can be sent to those in need in Cuba.

Boaters gathered at the 79th Street Marina in North Bay Village, bringing supplies like water and food they want to take to the island nation and its people if they are allowed in.

The planned voyage was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area late Monday night.

Those on the vessels told NBC 6 they planned on going to the border with Cuba and drop off supplies.

One member of the group said the group did not have any weapons but would respond “with violence” if met with violence from Cuban authorities.

The United States Coast Guard posted a message on social media from Rear Adm. Eric Jones warning these groups about the dangers of making the trip and asked them not to make that journey.

#ThisJustIn - Please read Rear Admiral Eric C. Jones, Commander, @USCG Seventh District & Director, DHS Joint Task Force-Southeast statement on recent Cuban events. pic.twitter.com/hrs5eErWGC — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 12, 2021

""We echo the message of many U.S. leaders in support of the Cuban people...but also remind anyone considering a migrant voyage to not take to the sea," the message read in part. "The transit is dangerous and unforgiving."