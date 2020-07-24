coronavirus

South Florida Child Hospitalized With Illness Linked to COVID

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

Leah Wampler says the past seven days have been terrifying.

“As a mother, I can’t go to sleep,” Wampler said. “I stare at him basically until my body just gives up.”

Her eight-year-old son Zane has been in intensive care at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital since last Friday.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Some Hospital Workers Are Returning to Work Without Getting COVID-19 Test Results Back

coronavirus florida 5 hours ago

Too Low? Too High? Data Questions Rise With COVID Death Toll

“He’s been hallucinating a lot,” Wampler said. “It’s very very scary. His whole body is very swollen as well as some of his organs.”

Zane was diagnosed with multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C, an illness associated with coronavirus.

The first day Zane starting showing symptoms, he had a fever of 105 degrees and was shaking.

“People are saying that it’s not gonna affect children, and there’s this big conversation about school starting,” the mother said. “I never would have thought a month ago that my child would have this.”

According to the CDC, MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed like the heart, lungs, kidneys, eyes or brain.

At one point, Zane was on a ventilator.

Wampler says people need to take COVID-19 more seriously.

“Please be aware of how dangerous it is,” she said. “It will affect your children. Wear your mask. Do every precaution you possibly can.”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMIS-C
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us