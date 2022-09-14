South Florida Couple Holds Wedding Ceremony on Brightline Train

While the news that a South Florida couple got married Tuesday might not make headlines, their choice of a location for the ceremony might turn some heads: on of a Brightline high-speed train.

Megan Michelle Gabelman and Jean-Phillipe Charles tied the knot on the train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

"This was probably not how I envisioned how I would get married," Gabelman told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV shortly before the ceremony began.

Gabelman, a teacher in Miami-Dade County, told the station that Brightline played a role in her relationship with Charles. She said the two took the train to West Palm Beach often for dates after they met six years ago when he applied to sublease her apartment.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The Brightline kind of started as, like, a cute joke between us, like, 'Oh, it would be so great if we could just get married on the Brightline,'" she recalled. "But then, yeah, we took it seriously, and I was like, 'No, that would make me really, really happy.'"

Family and friends joined the happy couple for the wedding ceremony followed by a reception in Hollywood.