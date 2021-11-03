South Florida CVS and Walgreens Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments for Kids

CVS and Walgreens stores in South Florida are now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11.

Appointments were made available at select stores in South Florida and nationwide Wednesday morning, after the federal government authorized the pediatric vaccine Tuesday night.

Walgreens will begin administering shots on Saturday, and CVS will begin on Sunday. Appointments can be made online or by phone.

"As many families prepare to travel and gather for the holidays, and COVID-19 variants continue to emerge, individuals including children are at high risk to contract and spread COVID-19 and experience more severe symptoms," Walgreens said in a release.

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” Dr. Troyen A. Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health, said in a statement. “Our immunizers have been preparing for this important role, and stand ready to help answer parents’ questions, guide them and their children through the process, and administer the vaccines safely, with kindness and caring.”

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday — a recommendation from CDC advisers followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.