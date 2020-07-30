South Florida Doctor Charged for Allegedly Driving Drunk, Causing Fatal Crash

A South Florida podiatrist is facing charges after allegedly causing a fatal car accident while driving drunk on the highway.

31-year-old Zeeshan Anwar is a podiatrist and adjunct professor at Barry University. He was allegedly driving southbound on I-95 in mid-February when he ran into a construction worker and smashed him against a pickup truck.

The victim was later identified as 64-year-old Curtis Heaberlin. He was taken to the hospital and died there shortly after the accident.

According to prosecutors, Dr. Anwar had close to three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

"The defendant didn’t slow down when a car in front of him did to avoid the construction zone," a prosecutor said in bond court Thursday. "He hit that car, then he wound up going into the construction zone were he hit an empty forklift and there was also a pickup truck.”

The judge set Dr. Anwar's bond at $150,000. He also had to surrender his passport and is not allowed to drink alcohol or drive a car pending his trial.