South Florida expecting cool weather as workweek kicks off

South Floridians may want to pull out their sweaters as they enter into a new workweek -- because temperatures are set to get low.

Northwest winds will drive in cool and very dry air, easily allowing overnight lows to dip into the lower 50s to kick off the cool week.

Highs on Monday are expected to only reach upper 60s -- notably ten degrees below average for the day.

Tuesday will not only be the chilliest morning of the week, but reportedly the coldest air South Florida has felt since January 2023. Low temperatures level off in upper 40s for western communities, with lower 50s settling near the beach.

Sunshine should help counter the constant chill in the air.

Temperatures will then consistently run five to ten degrees below average through the end of the week.

This entire block of weather will serve as the coolest stretch that the area has experienced so far in the 2023-2024 dry season.