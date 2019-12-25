South Florida Facility Serves Thanksgiving Feasts to Hundreds of Area’s Homeless

Hundreds of people in South Florida’s homeless community were able to experience the joys of the holiday season with a Christmas brunch on Wednesday.

300 residents of Camillus House were provided with a traditional Christmas feast at the facility’s Miami location. The meal was served by over 50 volunteers who spent their holiday helping the non-profit group that serves humanitarian aid and services to the homeless in the area.

Residents were also able to take back parting gifts provided by volunteers.

The annual event continues Camillus House’s tradition, which includes serving Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings as well as events on other holidays.