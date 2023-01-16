South Florida Holding Events Monday to Honor Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday across South Florida, several cities and organizations will be holding events and parades to honor the legacy of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence will hold its 30th annual MLK Birthday Scholarship breakfast on Monday, with featured speakers including actor Omari Hardwick, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Bahamas Prime Minister Phillip Davis.

Fort Lauderdale will hold its MLK Day celebration with a parade starting at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 5th Avenue and Sistrunk Boulevard. Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman are this year’s Grand Marshals.

The city of Miami will hold its parade starting at 11 a.m., traveling along Northwest 54th Street from 12th Avenue to 19th Avenue, then continuing west on 54th Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miramar will celebrate the life of Dr. King with a parade starting at 11 a.m. that ends inside Lakeshore Park.