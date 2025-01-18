South Florida law enforcement travel to DC as security measures underway for Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump will soon take the oath of office for the second time as America's 47th president, and as many can imagine, security preparations are well underway in the nation's capital and they’ve called in some local authorities for backup.

At least seven South Florida law enforcement departments have sent their personnel, including for the first time in history, the Sweetwater Police Department to Washington D.C. as they prepare for conditions that are not typically seen in the Sunshine State.

“To have the honor, to be invited and accepted to the presidential inauguration for me, I couldn’t have a prouder moment,” said Sweetwater Police Chie Sergio Diez.

“For this department, it’s a first, so we’re excited,” said North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega.

For both Sweetwater and North Bay Village Police, this is the first time their departments will represent South Florida in Washington D.C. for Monday’s presidential inauguration.

On Saturday morning, Noriega sent 10 officers up north, which is a third of the police department.

“Especially on the heels of what happened in New Orleans and Las Vegas, the threat that obviously hangs over an event of this nature, so they’re there to do a very serious job, a very important job,” Noriega said.

They, along with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, which sent 45 deputies from the Rapid Deployment Force, are joining officers from the City of Miami, Miami Beach, West Miami, Coral Gables and Golden Beach to provide additional security and assistance in Washington D.C.

And the first clear threat they will face will be frigid temperatures, causing the event to be held inside, which is a first in 40 years.

“We ordered specialized equipment, jackets, headgear, boots, special socks," Noriega said. "It’s going to be cold. A possibility of being wet.”

From aerial surveillance and perimeter access controls to mass transit, road closures and security sweeps, all hands are on deck.

"There's no stone unturned," said Matt McCool, Washington special agent in charge. "There is no threat that is not mitigated."

Police officers and military members are expected to get their specific assignment once they’re sworn in by the U.S. Marshals.

Chief Noriega said it's a one-in-a-lifetime experience and will serve as a training ground.

“It’s great for our officers to have this kind of experience. A chance to grow as an officer by something of this magnitude,” he said.

About 25,000 police and military members will help with security measures, and 4,000 of them are from around the country.