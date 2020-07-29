South Florida Man Accused of Abusing 4-Month-Old

A South Florida man is facing serious charges for allegedly abusing his 4-month-old daughter, leaving her with serious injuries.

Steven Rivera, 28, was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated child abuse charge, an arrest report said.

The arrest report said a witness in Rivera’s home told detectives she heard her child cry like she had never heard her cry before, then she went to the living room where she observed the defendant holding the victim.

On July 17th, the baby had seizures and went to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Doctors determined that the seizures happened because of multiple brain and retinal hemorrhages.

The doctors confirmed to detectives that the victim’s injuries were a result of child abuse, the report said.

In bond court Wednesday, a judge ordered Rivera to stay away from his daughter. Rivera left jail later in the day after posting his $5,000 bond. And in 21 days Rivera is expected to be arraigned on the charge of aggravated child abuse.