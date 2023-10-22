South Florida man facing additional charges for hitting officer while being booked into jail

A South Florida man is now facing more charges after he allegedly hit a police officer while being booked into jail for a separate crime.

Osvani Mesa, 38, was booked into the TGK Correctional Facility Thursday for retail theft and battery on a law enforcement officer.

On Friday, he went before a Miami-Dade County judge where he appeared to need help standing.

Mesa is accused of habitually offending in the Miami Beach area where was most recently arrested for shoplifting at a CVS Pharmacy on Lincoln Road.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

While he was being fingerprinted to be booked into jail, police say he started hitting an officer in the rib cage.

Toward the very of end of the bond court hearing there was a bizarre exchange.

“Judge I don’t think he’s awake,” said an unknown voice off camera.

“He’s standing there,” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

“He’s standing there being held by two officers, non-responsive judge,” a person off camera replied.

“Alright well I’m setting a bond $1,500 count 1 and a dollar count 2, have a nice a day,” said Glazer.

Mesa has been ordered to stay away from the CVS Pharmacy on Lincoln Road, Washington Avenue and the area in between all the way to the boardwalk.