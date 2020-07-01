July 4th

South Florida Medical Professionals Say Leave Fireworks to Pros

The American Burn Association suggests you use safer alternatives such as confetti poppers, glow sticks and colored streamers

By Nathalia Ortiz

Fourth of July holiday activities usually involve fireworks and outdoor grilling. Both activities carry risk, according to Noel Hernandez, APRN, at Kendall Regional Hospital's Burn and Reconstructive Center--the largest burn unit in South Florida.

“Specifically on the fourth of July, you see flash burns from people who do gas grilling outside, says Hernandez.

When asked what safety tips he recommends when it comes to handling fireworks, Hernandez basically said, don’t. But he did offer some safety tips when cooking during the holiday.

Hernandez recommends using baking soda or flour to put an oil or flash fire out. He also says people should avoid gathering around the grill while it's on and sticking to established precautions when turning it on and off.

When pressed regarding allowing children to at least hold sparklers he insisted we leave the fireworks to the professionals.

"I wouldn’t recommend it. You know, a lot of action can startle a child. It can lead to serious injuries to the face, the eyes and even lead to blindness and reconstructive surgeries, says Hernandez.

The American Burn Association suggests you use safer alternatives such as confetti poppers, glow sticks and colored streamers.

