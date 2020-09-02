South Florida Millionaire Donates Food Boxes to Families in Need During Pandemic

A wealthy South Florida man is making sure hundreds of local families get food put on their tables this week - but he doesn’t want you to know who he is or what he does.

Wednesday, the man with the first name Kosta joined volunteers in Little Havana, filling up car trunks with food needed during the ongoing pandemic.

All the while, the guy footing the bill for the 10,000 pounds of free food would rather keep his identity a mystery.

“You don’t know who we are. We just wanted to do this, pay it forward,” he told NBC 6 at the event.

The ‘pay it forward’ motto was not just something on shirts at the event or the name of a company. It is a message from the man and his wife.

“I really want to inspire other people. Don’t worry about branding, don’t worry about milking this, this is really paying it forward,” he said.

The successful entrepreneur game from Greece as a teenager and says he knows what it’s like to go hungry.

“30 years ago, I migrated to this country to this part of the world with my mom and we were on food stamps,” he said.

Miami Police helped Kosta identify needy families in the city, but then opened the line up to anyone without question to get a box that weighs 20 pounds and has enough food to feed two people for at least a week.

“They have enough food for over 500 families and that’s a great thing,” Kosta said. “I’m very blessed, we’re both blessed here. So, this is our way of paying it forward.”

Kosta said he and his wife plan on holding another event in the coming months.