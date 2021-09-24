South Florida Organization Helping Haitian Migrants Reunite With Family

A South Florida non-profit has partnered with an organization in Texas to help the Haitian migrants who crossed the border find their families here in the U.S.

There are a group of Haitian migrants that were fortunate enough to cross the Mexican border. Once they are in the United States, non-profit organizations like the Houston Haitians United houses them in facilities to help them figure out what’s next.

Lex Pierre, who is the founder of the We Reach Foundation, paired up with the Texas-based organization in helping the Haitian migrants find their families on the other side of the Mexican border.

“They help them track down their family, help their family purchase tickets, and of course, given food, water, shower, and then get them to the airport,” Pierre said.

Earlier this week, an estimated 12,000 Haitian migrants were living under a bridge at the Mexican border.

Pierre says the Haitian migrants at the facility traveled great lengths to get to that border.

"They all said the journey was across nine different countries. Walking, hitchhiking, greyhound buses, other mom and pop versions of the greyhound bus, and being under the bridge, and they tell me the conditions and the heat under the bridge at the border was torturous and they’re just happy to be here," Pierre said.

But as of Friday, there are no Haitian migrants camped under the bridge, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

