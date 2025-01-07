Fort Lauderdale

South Florida organizations prepare beds, food for those in need as temperatures set to drop

Organizers said they would be increasing the number of beds available by up to 75%

By Lena Salzbank

As temperatures begin to drop, several South Florida organizations are making sure that people who need a safe place to rest will receive one.

The Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday began their preparations.

At 6:30 p.m., organizers said they would be increasing the number of beds available by up to 75%.

The Salvation Army said they are doing this to help families that are trying to get back on their feet.

Warm meals and breakfast will also be served.

Temperatures throughout South Florida are expected to drop to below 50.

