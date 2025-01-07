South Florida organizations prepare beds, food for those in need as temperatures set to drop

As temperatures begin to drop, several South Florida organizations are making sure that people who need a safe place to rest will receive one.

The Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday began their preparations.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At 6:30 p.m., organizers said they would be increasing the number of beds available by up to 75%.

The Salvation Army said they are doing this to help families that are trying to get back on their feet.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Warm meals and breakfast will also be served.

Temperatures throughout South Florida are expected to drop to below 50.