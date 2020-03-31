South Florida Plastic Surgeons Gather Ventilators for Coronavirus Response

South Florida plastic surgeons are working to collect and funnel ventilators to the state's emergency management teams to help coronavirus patients who may be in need.

This comes at a time when a survey by the United States Conference of Mayors shows more than ninety percent of cities report they do not have enough equipment for their first responders and medical professionals.

The survey included 213 mayors, including the mayors of Coral Springs, Davie, Doral, North Lauderdale, Tamarac, Parkland, Pembroke Pines, and West Palm Beach.

Eighty five percent of responders to the survey said they did not have enough ventilators in their area. So many in the medical field are trying to find those machines themselves to donate.

Miami plastic surgeon Adam Rubinstein's effort is called "Take A Breather." Since many doctor's offices are closed under the stay at home orders, he's working with the Society of Plastic Surgeons to funnel what's not being used to state emergency management teams to use when the rush of COVID-19 patients comes.

Rubinstein said a million ventilators might be needed across the country and only 200,000 are in hospitals and medical facilities.

"If things continue in the bad direction they've been going, it can really be overwhelming," Rubenstein said. "Certainly we are not going to be the answer but when we are not able to help people in operating rooms, this is a way we can help people, by making our resources available."

To get involved or to donate a machine, contact drr@dr-rubinstein.com or shareventilators@gmail.com.