South Florida Prepares for Phase 2 of Reopening Monday

Two of Florida's most populated counties, Miami-Dade and Broward, will join the rest of the state in the second phase of reopening Monday, loosening some stringent regulations on businesses.

By moving to phase 2, both counties will be able to allow more indoor entertainment centers such as concert halls and theaters to open at 50% capacity with mandatory masks.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said at a press conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, that not all venues will reopen immediately as they need to make preparations to do it safely. He said the county still will not permit bars and nightclubs to reopen, unlike most of the state.

Restaurants statewide are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Last Thursday, DeSantis said he planned on loosening that restriction soon. He has given no indication when the state will move into Phase 3, which would remove many remaining strictures.

The governor added that the second phase would also allow both counties to begin allowing in-person instruction at schools to resume for the first time since they were closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Students have been participating in distance learning since March. DeSantis said remote learning will still be an option for parents who want it.

"This is really, really important. We've had a very difficult six months but it's been very difficult for kids," DeSantis said. "Many of them did a good job under the circumstances but it's just not the same."

DeSantis said downward trends in COVID-19 positivity rates and virus-related hospitalizations have made it possible for the counties to move to Phase 2.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said a possible date for reopening hasn't been set.

"We are extremely encouraged by the downward trends that we have observed," Carvalho said.

Last week, Gimenez announced that certain entertainment venues would be reopening on Monday, including Zoo Miami and Jungle Island. He said the county would look into opening more businesses like movie theaters, bowling alleys, playhouses and arcades, and said more details about those reopenings would be released this upcoming week.

At a news conference on Friday, Broward Mayor Dale Holness said more openings would be announced in coming weeks, but said bars in the county would also remain closed.

"We're gonna plan that carefully and make sure we're moving forward in a cautious way," Holness said.

He added that the county's school board would be meeting on Sept. 22 to discuss when schools might possibly reopen to students.

Holness said certain businesses in Broward have already reopened to limited capacity, including movie theaters, bowling alleys and amusement parks.