South Florida Reacts to News of Joe Biden's Projected Presidential Victory

Days after a nail-biting Presidential race that razor thin wins across several key battleground states, millions of Americans were finally able to learn who would be the nation's president for the next four years. And South Florida's reaction to the news of a Joe Biden victory was just as divided as the results of the election.

Once news broke Saturday afternoon that Joe Biden was projected to be the nation's 46th President, dozens of South Florida residents took to the streets.

In areas like Wilton Manors and Brickell, crowds cheered while waving American and Biden, Harris flags. Cars honked in support as they sped by.

In Downtown Miami, in front of the Freedom Tower, the feelings were mutual. The same visual of American and Biden flags could be seen flapping in the rainy weather, but among them were Cuban and Venezuelan flags sprinkled throughout.

There was a different tone near La Carreta on Bird Road. Dozens of Trump supporters waved their own flags in support of the current President, and in defiance of the recent results.

What's the mood in Miami-Dade as Election Night progresses? Amanda Plasencia takes us around to find out.

The mixed reactions were further evidence of a nation deeply divided. While Biden received more votes than any candidate in U.S. history, Trump received the second-most ever.

In Miami-Dade, 1,165,073 ballots were cast out of 1,563,572 registered voters, for a 74.51% turnout, according to figures from the county's elections department.

Results from the county showed Democrat Joe Biden won Miami-Dade with 53.31% to Republican Donald Trump's 45.98%. Biden finished with 617,201 votes to Trump's 532,409 votes in the county.

It was a major shift compared to previous elections, including 2016, when Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Miami-Dade by nearly 30 percentage points, 63.22% to 33.83%.

Trump also outperformed Republicans in the county who faced Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Obama won the county over John McCain by 16 percentage points in 2008 and topped Mitt Romney in 2012 by nearly 24 points.

Democrats in Miami-Dade said Biden's performance in the county was a factor in his losing the state.