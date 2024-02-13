South Florida rideshare drivers to join nationwide strike to demand better pay

Thousands of rideshare drivers across the country are going on strike Wednesday — including those in South Florida — demanding fair pay.

Shanda Franklin, who drives for Uber and Lyft in South Florida, is one of the many drivers who won't open their apps on Wednesday.

"I think this is our time to get on the map, let our voices be heard from Miami, and let them know that Miami's not pleased with the pay Miami is receiving as drivers,” Franklin said. "Our pay seems to be decreasing instead of increasing."

Dozens more are expected to rally at Miami International Airport's rideshare waiting lot, like Jonathan Cruz.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"It's been a nightmare,” Cruz said. "It is very frustrating because we sat down with Uber and explained what's going on here."

Meanwhile, there are many other rideshare drivers in South Florida who feel protesting won't change much.

"They want Uber to pay more than a plan needs to come up in which Uber can earn more at the same time cause they won't do it for free,” Uber driver Luis said.

"Those who are driving and continue driving that day, they might see a little more in their pockets because a bunch of drivers were not on the platform,” another Uber driver, Sandor Urban, said.

In response to the planned protest, Lyft sent a statement to NBC6 saying they are "constantly working to improve the driver experience," adding that they just released a series of new offers and commitments aimed at increasing driver pay and transparency.

"This includes a new earnings commitment and an improved deactivation appeals process," the statement read in part. "Now, drivers will always make at least 70% of the weekly rider fares after external fees. It's all part of our new customer-obsessed focus on drivers."

Uber said in a statement these types of events have rarely had any impact on trips, prices or driver availability.

"That’s because the vast majority of drivers are satisfied - earnings remain strong, and as of last quarter, drivers in the U.S. were making about $33 per utilized hour," the statement read in part. "We also continue to act on driver feedback, adding new safety features to the app and improving our account deactivation processes."

DoorDash also said they don't expect a significant impact on Valentine’s Day.

"We’re always listening to Dashers and looking for ways to improve the platform. We’re extremely proud that millions of Dashers have turned to DoorDash to help reach their financial goals by earning how, when and where they want - and they’ve earned over $35 billion doing it," their statement read.

The rally at MIA starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday.