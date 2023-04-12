South Florida School Teaching Teens About Dangers of Impaired Driving

Prom season is just around the corner, and with it comes a renewed focus on the dangers of impaired driving.

The Students Against Drunk Driving Club at American Heritage Schools' Broward Campus is hosting an important event aimed at educating 11th and 12th graders about the dangers of impaired driving. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will be presenting their "Power of You(th)" campaign, which will show demonstrations on the potential deadly consequences of drunk, distracted, and speeding driving.

The presentation is part of MADD's youth engagement initiative, Coalition 45, which was inspired by the story of MADD's national president, Tess Rowland.

In 2021, Rowland was involved in a car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver while driving to work. This incident motivated her to volunteer for MADD's Coalition 45. Rowland will be at the "Power of You(th)" presentation, along with other notable MADD executives. The event will feature a crashed car on campus to demonstrate the potential consequences of impaired driving.

"A teenager you think you're going to live forever and indestructible, and to show them a mangled vehicle, you know that unfortunately, succumbing to a driver under the influence is a real eye-opener," said Dr. Doug Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools.

This presentation is an important reminder of the dangers of impaired driving, especially for young people gearing up for prom season.

"Our studies are showing that educating our youth is actually working so our numbers are going down, but this is still important for them to understand what could happen to them if they go in this direction," said Stephanie Murphy, program manager of MADD Florida State Office.

The school's SADD Club is dedicated to preventing destructive decisions, including underage drinking, drug use, and impaired driving. They will also be attending MADD's annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K, which has raised over $3.5 million since 2011.

The "Power of You(th)" presentation serves as an important reminder for young drivers to be cautious and responsible on the road. With educational campaigns like these, the hope is that fewer accidents and tragedies will occur on the roadways, and more young drivers will make safe choices that can help them live long and healthy lives.