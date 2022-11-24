South Florida Shoppers Get a Head Start on Black Friday Deals

Shoppers across South Florida were getting a head start on Black Friday before many families were even done with their Thanksgiving dinner.

“You can not beat this," said shopper Claud Gray. “I came all the way from Georgia."

Claud said he’s had his eyes on speakers and he knew Brandsmart in Miami Gardens would have them in stock. He says it feels like Christmas came early this year.

"I was just checking it out and the volume is wow," said Gray. "Just wow."

Claud isn't the only shopper who's excited.

“It’s great!" said shopper Kena from Jamaica. "I have bought a stove, fridge, and microwave."

While some of us have full stomachs, others are using their energy to take advantage of the Black Friday deals. And for some shoppers, the event is a family affair.

“This is my shadow, so we do everything together," said shopper Laurence Knocks. "It’s all about family."

Major South Florida malls are closed on Thursday. That’s a turn from recent pre-pandemic years when malls and big-box retailers got a head start on Black Friday sales even before the leftover turkey got a chance to cool on Thanksgiving evening.

Now, you’ll just have to wait for Black Friday to celebrate... well, Black Friday. Here's a rundown on shopping hours in South Florida: