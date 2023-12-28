Parkland

South Florida synagogues receive bomb threats, all clear given

This came amid reports of more threats toward other South Florida temples on Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to South Florida synagogues Thursday morning, after reports of bomb threats.

Broward Sheriff's Deputies responded to Congregation Kol Tikvah along University Drive in Parkland due to a bomb threat, according to BSO.

BSO’s Threat Management Unit responded and the RTCC were monitoring. The synagogue’s school was later reopened and and all-clear was given.

Coral Gables police also conducted a search of Temple Judea Thursday morning after a bomb threat was also received.

Police say nothing was found during a search of the facility, but an investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade police says units were on scene Thursday morning at Temple Sinai of North Dade in which a walk-through was completed, but nothing was found either.

This came amid reports of more bomb threats toward other South Florida temples -- including Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El in Plantation and Temple Bat Yam in Fort Lauderdale.

NBC6 is working to confirm the validity of these other threats.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

