South Florida to Honor COVID-19 Victims as Part of National Memorial

South Florida will be participating in a national memorial Tuesday to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is encouraging buildings in the county to light up amber, along with a 5:30 p.m. moment of silence.

The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will also be lighting up to honor the lives lost.

In Tallahassee, the Florida Capitol will also be illuminated amber on Tuesday. Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried requested the capitol lighting, according to a news release from her office.

State capitols and town halls across the nation are set to illuminate on Tuesday alongside the first-ever lighting display around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Poll in Washington.

More than 24,136 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus began in March.

“It’s my honor to request that Florida’s Capitol be lit in their memory, with hope for brighter days ahead,” Fried said in the news release.

