South Florida Woman Accused of More Than a Dozen Victoria's Secret Thefts

A South Florida woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of underwear and other items from multiple Victoria's Secret stores is facing multiple charges, authorities said.

Rosa Medina, 56, was arrested Wednesday on retail theft and grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Investigators said Medina, of Sweetwater, is responsible for at least 13 separate thefts at Victoria's Secret Stores dating back to last year.

The thefts have occurred at the store on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, at International Mall in Doral, and on Southwest 88th Street in Miami, according to arrest reports.

The thefts documented in the arrest reports include:

On March 11, 2020, at the Victoria's Secret store at 901 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, she allegedly stole $1,100 worth of merchandise.

On March 21, 2021 at the store at 901 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, she allegedly stole $887 worth of merchandise.

On May 29, 2021, at the store at Miami International Mall, she allegedly stole $1,824 worth of merchandise.

On May 31, 2021, at the store at 901 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, she allegedly stole $2,041 worth of merchandise.

On June 11, 2021, at the store at 7535 Southwest 88th Street in Miami, she allegedly stole $978 worth of merchandise.

On Sept. 5, 2021: at the store at Miami International Mall, she allegedly stole $1,237.50 worth of merchandise.

On Sept. 25, 2021, at the store at Miami International Mall, she allegedly stole various items whose value wasn't given.

On Oct. 9, 2021, at the store at Miami International Mall, she allegedly stole $2,421 worth of merchandise.

On Oct 12, 2021, at the store at 7535 Southwest 88th Street in Miami, she allegedly stole $1,633 worth of merchandise.

On Oct. 29, 2021, at the store at Miami International Mall, she allegedly stole $2,596.75 worth of merchandise.

On Oct 30, 2021, at the store at 7535 Southwest 88th Street in Miami, she allegedly stole $3,018 worth of merchandise.

On Oct. 30, 2021, at the store at Miami International Mall, she allegedly stole various items whose value wasn't given.

On Nov. 7, 2021, at the store at 7535 Southwest 88th Street in Miami, she allegedly stole $1,506.34 worth of merchandise.

Medina was booked into jail, where she remained held Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.