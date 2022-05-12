Florida Keys

South Florida Woman With ‘Getting Arrested' on Bucket List Arrested

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas, 19, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with fleeing and eluding, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

By NBC 6

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC 6

A South Florida woman who authorities said admitted to having "getting arrested" on her bucket list was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a deputy.

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas

Douglas, of Homestead, was spotted speeding and driving recklessly on Card Sound Road shortly before 8 a.m., officials said.

A deputy tried to stop the Toyota sedan Douglas was driving but she continued southbound until she finally stopped near County Road 905, officials said.

Douglas told deputies that getting arrested had been on her bucket list since high school, officials said.

Douglas was booked into the Monroe County jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

