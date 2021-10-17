South Florida World War II Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday

War World II veteran Edward Klein was surprised with an early celebration for his upcoming 100th birthday at the Cooper City pickleball courts.

Klein was born November 13, 1921 and has been a cantor at Temple Ner Tamid in Miami Beach for 50 years and a composer of Jewish music, according to his family.

Klein was married to Adrienne for 58 years who passed away in 2003 and has five children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Klein has officiated the weddings of all of his children and grandchildren.

Edward Klein was a professional performer in Miami Beach hotels, an avid golfer and has Bar Mitzvah over 100 boys.

When asked about the secret to life. He says live for today and enjoy a martini and a cigar.